'Suresh Raina Started Crying'-Axar Patel Recalls How Team India Gave Farewell to Test Captain MS Dhoni

The day MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket remains memorable. As it was something nobody saw coming. It was the Melbourne Test match, India had played out a draw against Australia. The reporters were packing their bags to leave for the hotel and that’s when the bombshell dropped. BCCI sent a mail saying “Dhoni Retires from Test Cricket." Meanwhile, Axar Patel recalled how the dressing room atmosphere got so tense that Suresh Raina started crying.

“He announced it the next day itself, on the evening of the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The atmosphere had changed. Everyone was quiet and Ravi (Shastri) bhai called for a meeting. ‘Everybody… we have to make an announcement. Mahi is retiring’. (Suresh) Raina started crying. I was like ‘What just happened? Everyone around me was tearing up. I was in another world,

‘What just happened? What is going on?’," Axar told actor, television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on YouTube Show ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

“I didn’t even know what to say. It was the first time I was meeting Mahi bhai. But before I said anything, he only said: ‘Bapu (Axar’s nickname… you arrived and made me leave? I was like ‘what did I do?’. Then I teared up… I just arrived and he is leaving. He said that he’s just joking and then hugged me," Axar added.

