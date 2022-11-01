Suresh Raina to Play For Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina will return to the cricketing action soon as he has joined Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Raina, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this year, is eligible to play in the foreign franchise leagues. The southpaw recently played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022. He played a pivotal role in India Legends’ title-winning triumph.

The T10 league took to Twitter after signing India’s 2011 World Cup-winner Raina.

“World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators One of India’s all-time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can’t wait," wrote the T10 League on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Raina couldn’t find a buyer at the IPL 2022 mega players’ auction earlier this year. Surprisingly, even Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for the player who had brought laurels for them in the past. Back in 2020, Raina drew curtains on his international cricket. He made the announcement less than an hour after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15.

Raina’s international career spanned 13 years during which he played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. He even got an opportunity to captain the team and delivered desired results. He has 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India.

Apart from Raina, Deccan Gladiators have signed several stars from across the world in their team for the upcoming season - Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Taskin Ahmed, Odean Smith, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls have added bite and guile to their bowling line-up by bringing on board off-spin great Harbhajan Singh ahead of season six.

Harbhajan, who made his international debut in 1998, has won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup with India in a career that has spanned over two decades. Harbhajan, who is also known as Bhajji, has bagged 711 wickets in his international career, and finished as a three-time IPL winner too.

The next season of Abu Dhabi T10 league will commence on November 23. Deccan Gladiators will start their campaign against Team Abu Dhabi.

