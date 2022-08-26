Suresh Raina’s 'All the Best' for Irfan Pathan's Debut Film, Former All-Rounder Reacts With Courteous Message

After an illustrious cricket career, former India pacer Irfan Pathan will hit the ground running not on the field but on the big screen. Pathan is poised to make his acting debut in the Tamil movie Cobra, with the trailer of the film premiering on Thursday. Cobra has been directed by veteran Ajay Gnanamuthu and will feature South sensation Chiyaan Vikram and KGF actor Shrinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. In the film, Irfan Pathan will portray the character of a French Interpol officer named Yaslan Yimlaz.

Pathan’s former India teammate Suresh Raina was elated and expressed his excitement to see his mate on the silver screen. Raina posted the trailer of the film on Instagram and congratulated Pathan. He also penned a heartfelt caption, wishing success to the film and the entire cast. “So happy for you brother (Irfan Pathan) and can’t wait to watch you perform in Cobra. This looks like a complete action-packed film, wishing you and the entire cast huge success on this," Raina wrote.

Pathan was quick to respond. “Thank you, my brother. You will love the movie. Regards and love to the family" Pathan commented.

The sci-fi thriller Cobra was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in mid-2020, but the release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Vikram, Shrinidhi, and Pathan, the film has a star-studded cast including the likes of KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, and Robo Shankar among others. The music for Cobra has been composed by the legendary A R Rahman.

Cobra’s premise has been primarily set in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with some scenes also shot in Kerala, Kolkata, and Russia. The film has been produced under the banner of Seven Screen Studios and is expected to release in theatres on August 31in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Irfan Pathan was a vital cog of the Indian side and was instrumental in India’s renowned triumph in the inaugural edition of ICC T20 World Cup. The all-rounder represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. The pacer scalped 301 wickets across all formats. He also emerged as Team India’s savior on various occasions, coming in clutch with his innate ability to effortlessly find boundaries. His fans will now be hoping that he can translate his incredible performances on the cricket field to the big screen.

