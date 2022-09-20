Surrey vs Yorkshire Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch County Championship 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

In their 13th match of the ongoing County Championship 2022, Surrey will clash with Yorkshire from Tuesday at the Oval in London. Surrey have done exceptionally well in the league so far, winning seven of their twelve games and drawing the other five.

They are yet to lose and sit comfortably at the top of the table with 225 points. The Rory Burns-led side drew their previous encounter against Northamptonshire. Veterans Hashim Amla and Kemar Roach have been their top performers. They will be eyeing another win when they take the field on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire are currently placed sixth in the points standings. Yorkshire hasn’t managed to churn out victories in the league. They have just one win from 12 matches with seven of them ending in a draw. In their previous match, they fought hard to save the game but eventually had to taste defeat at the hands of Essex.

Will Surrey continue their dominant run of form or will Yorkshire cause an upset?

Ahead of today’s County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Yorkshire; here is all you need to know:

What date County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Yorkshire will be played?

The County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Yorkshire will take place on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will the County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Yorkshire be played?

The match between Surrey and Yorkshire will be played at the Oval Stadium in London, England.

What time will the County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Yorkshire begin?

The match between Surrey and Yorkshire will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Surrey and Yorkshire match?

Surrey and Yorkshire match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Surrey and Yorkshire match?

Surrey vs Yorkshire match is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Possible XIs

Surrey Predicted Line-up: Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Rory Burns (c), Hashim Amla, LJ Evans, CT Steel, Rakeb Patel, Ben Foakes, Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Gus Atkinson

Yorkshire Predicted Line-up: Jonathan Tattersall (c), Joe Root, Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, George Hill, JA Thompson, T Kohler-Cadmore, SA Patterson, BO Coad, Jack Shutt, Dom Bess

