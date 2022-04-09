Surya The Saviour: Twitterati Highly Impressed With Suryakumar Yadav After Fighting Knock Against RCB

Suryakumar Yadav battled it out against Royal Challenger Bangalore bowlers to take Mumbai Indians to a fighting total of 151-6 in 20 overs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Mumbaikar slammed unbeaten 68 runs off 37 balls to rescue Mumbai from a tricky situation when they were 79/6. On a pitch where several Mumbai batters find it tough to score, Surya’s knock was pleasing to the eye as he smashed 6 sixes and 5 fours.

He attacked everyone from the RCB bowling line-up who came in his way to redeem Mumbai Indians’ innings.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The former cricketers and fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Surya’s fighting knock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He came out to bat when Mumbai were 60/2 and they lose three quick wickets of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard in quick succession with just 2 runs added to that score. Surya witnessed the middle-order collapse from the other end. He shared a crucial 72-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jaydev Unadkat to give their bowlers a total to fight for.

Earlier, before the match, Suryakumar talked about how retention has not affected his playing style for Mumbai Indians.

“Not really (on change in responsibility due to retention). I think the responsibility has been the same since the time I am playing for Mumbai Indians from 2018. Nothing has changed. Just a new tag ‘retention’ has come. So, everything remains the same," said the right-handed batter in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

The five-time IPL champions backed Surya over Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan during the retention process ahead of the mega auction.

IPL 2022: RCB vs MI - LIVE Score And Updates

He further talked about his role at Mumbai Indians which is quite different to what it was for Kolkata Knight Riders whom he play for in the past.

“Absolutely (on the difference between Mumbai and Kolkata). Actually, both franchises are completely different and professional. Learned a lot there (Kolkata) as well. My role there was completely different and my role when I came here (to Mumbai), it is completely different. But, enjoying this role," stated the 31-year-old.

“Not really (on changes in batting style). Things really went well for me before the IPL as well. Just a few injury issues. Otherwise, the rest of everything was on track. I was just working on being myself, being the same and changing nothing," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here