Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday stole the show in Nottingham with his maiden international hundred. Though India lost the third T20I against England by 17 runs, the right-hand batter made a solid statement with a solid 155-ball 117 that he rightfully deserves a berth for the upcoming T20 world cup in Australia.

Suryakumar arrived in the middle when India were reduced to 13/2 in 2.4 overs and required more than 200 runs to win the game. Soon after his arrival in the middle, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma for 11 and the scorecard read 31/3.

But the tables turned as Suryakumar teamed up with Shreyas Iyer and took the England bowlers to the cleaners. The duo added 119 runs for the fourth wicket in the next 10 overs, keeping the Men in Blue very much in the hunt.

Unfortunately, Suryakumar fell prey to Moeen Ali in the penultimate over. He ended up scoring 117, becoming only the fifth Indian batter to smash a hundred in T20Is. His innings featured 14 fours and six maximums. With his dismissal, India also lost the hope of winning the game. They could only manage 198/9 in response to England’s 215/7.

Despite India’s defeat, cricket pundits heaped massive praise on Suryakumar who played one memorable knock on English soil. Meanwhile, an old tweet of Rohit Sharma began doing rounds on social media that featured the Mumbai battered.

Back in 2011, Rohit had tweeted about attending BCCI’s annual award function and mentioned Suryakumar as a special talent.

“Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!" Rohit had tweeted on December 10, 2011.

It was simply the culmination of all the hard yards travelled by Suryakumar to get the opportunity to represent his country. After doing tremendously well in the IPL, the Mumbai cricketer finally made it to the Indian team last year, during a bilateral series against England at home.

He had won games single-handedly for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the IPL and continues to carry the performance in the Indian colours as well.

