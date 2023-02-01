Suryakumar Yadav Achieves Career-Best 910 Ratings in ICC T20I Rankings, 6 Shy of Dawid Malan's All-Time Record

Indian stalwart Suryakumar Yadav has continued his reign atop the ICC T20I rankings and he’s risen to new heights by achieving his career-best ratings in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

Suryakumar achieved the highest-ever ratings in T20I format rankings by an Indian batter, and he remains within touching distance of Dawid Malan’s all-time record for the highest-ever ratings achieved by a batsman.

The 32-year-old reached 910 ratings on the back of his 47-run knock in the first match of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

He continues to have a healthy lead over his competitors as he continues to reign supreme at the top.

On the back of his composed 26-run unbeaten inning in the second T20I against New Zealand, Suryakumar dropped to 908 rating points but he will have the chance to add to his tally when India hosts the Kiwis for the series finale at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1 with the series level at 1-1.

He also remains close to Malan’s all-time tally of 915 rating points, which was the highest-ever figure achieved by a batsman in T20I rankings. The Englishman had reached the coveted figure in Cape Town back in 2020, but Suryakumar can overtake him with another sublime display as he rose to second in the all-time rating list for the shortest format.

The Indian middle-order ace rose to the top of the T20I rankings after scoring 239 runs from six matches at the T20 World Cup 2022, and he was also named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Washington Sundar has galloped to 104th position while New Zealand’s Finn Allen (up eight places to 19th) and Daryl Mitchell (up nine places to 29th) have also gained in the latest weekly update.

In the T20I bowling rankings, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner is in the top 10 while Michael Bracewell has moved from 58th to 37th position. India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (up six places to 34th) and Kuldeep Yadav (up 54 places to 81st) are others to move up the rankings.

