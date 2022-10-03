Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Glenn Maxwell's Magnificent T20I World Record

Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav is unleashing his best side in the South Africa series. He wreaked havoc on the Proteas’ bowlers in the second T20I in Guwahati as he smashed an 18-ball half-century.

SKY was unstoppable as he went on to score 61 off just 22 deliveries in the game. With his power-hitting show, he surpassed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to create a new record. Maxwell had reached the 1000th run in T20Is in his 604th delivery while Yadav reached the mark in only 574 balls.

Here’s a look at the list of fastest batters to reach 1000 runs in men’s T20Is (in terms of number of balls faced):

Suryakumar Yadav - 574

Glenn Maxwell - 604

Colin Munro - 635

Evin Lewis - 640

Thisara Perera - 654

Along with this, the power-hitter also became the third-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is (by innings) only behind Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Yadav took 31 innings to reach the feat.

In a string of records, he along with Kohli made 102 runs in 42 balls, India’s quickest stand of 100 runs or more in this format, according to ICC.

Yadav’s knock are a treat to the eyes. After the win against South Africa, India captain Rohit Sharma also praised him, hilariously saying that he’s thinking of not playing him anymore until India’s opening game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 23 in Australia.

“Just thinking not to play him anymore; just play him on the 23rd (of October, when India open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan)," said Rohit on SKY’s form, who had hit his third successive half-century.

“He is somebody who wants to play the game, wants to keep going out there and keep doing well. That is what keeps him happy and we want to keep him happy," the skipper added.

In the second T20I, India’s top order batters - KL Rahul (57 off 28), Rohit (43 off 37), Kohli (49* off 28) and Yadav (61 off 22) displayed top-class performances that led India to post a mammoth score of 237/3 in 20 overs. In the run chase, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 along with Quinton de Kock’s 69* off 48 but fell short off 16 runs that helped India to register an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

