Suryakumar Yadav, the No 1 T20 batter in the world, made his debut in Test cricket during the 1st Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur.

After spending most of the first day in the field as Australia opted to bat after winning the toss, SKY walked out to bat after Virat Kohli was caught behind on the very first ball after lunch on Day 2.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 - LIVE

Advertisement

Todd Murphy, also playing his first Test match, picked up his fourth wicket with the dismissal of Kohli, and tossed it up for Surya as the right-hander stepped forward to book the ball.

On the very next ball, Surya’s second of his Test career, looked confident with his strokeplay as he smashed Murphy for a boundary to get off the mark.

Murphy bowled it full and at the pads with Suryakumar getting into the position early and sweeping it along the ground for the ball to roll towards the fine leg region for a boundary.

Earlier when being presented with the India cap, Ravi Shastri had told SKY to play his natural game.

“Surya, many congratulations, wear this with pride and honour and remember that every time you step out for your country, you have reached here not with anybody’s help, you have reached here because of what you have done and the way you performed over the last few months," Shastri told Surya while presenting him a Test cap.

“So enjoy, your game should not change just because of this stamp “Test match cricket". You play the way you play and treat it as another game. Enjoy yourself and entertain," he added.

Advertisement

In fact, Shastri had predicted that the day is not far when Suryakumar would be representing India in the longest format of the game.

Advertisement

SKY did not have the ideal result when facing Nathan Lyon as he was bowled on the very first delivery.

Lyon tossed the ball up as Suryakumar Yadav again got his front foot out to play it on the offside but ended up being cleaned up through the gate for just 8 runs.

Get the latest Cricket News here