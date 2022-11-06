'Suryakumar Yadav Earning Rewards for a Lot of Hard Work He's Put on and off the Field': Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that Suryakumar Yadav is earning the rewards for the hard work he has put in on and off the field. Suryakumar has been in phenomenal form with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he has scored 25 runs in 5 matches at an astonishing average of 75. He has played a pivotal role alongside Virat Kohli in India’s qualification for the semi-final round of the mega ICC tournament.

The flamboyant batsman scored unbeaten 61 runs off unbeaten 25 balls which was laced with six fours and four sixes. The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter showed his class against Zimbabwe’s bowling line-up as he took apart them in the last five overs to help India post 186/5 in 20 overs. which turned out to be too much for the opposition.

Dravid heaped praise on Suryakumar and pointed out why he is the best in the shortest format at the moment.

“It’s incredible. That’s why he is the number one T20 player in the world at the moment because of that consistency in a format where scoring at the strike rate that he does is difficult. It’s not easy to be consistent with the kind of strike rate he’s scoring at. So it’s just fantastic just the way he’s playing," Dravid said in the post-match presentation.

The former India captain talked about the amount of hard work Suryakumar do off the field.

“I think he’s been very clear in his processes, he’s very clear about his tactics. I think he’s worked very hard. I think one of the things about Surya is just the amount of hard work that he’s put in, in the nets in thinking about his game, his fitness. I mean, if I look at Surya from a couple of years ago, just to see how he takes care of his body and the amount of time he spends on his fitness," he added.

The legendary cricket said that it’s a pleasure to watch Surya bat as he is earning the rewards he put in on and off the field to succeed.

“I think he’s just really earning the rewards for a lot of the hard work that he’s put on and off the field and, and long may continue. I think he’s been absolutely phenomenal for us, he’s just a joy to watch. It’s a pleasure to watch him bat when he is in that kind of form," Dravid said.

The head coach further talked about how challenging a tournament like T20 World Cup is, as one or two off-games can end the journey of a strong team.

“Yeah, it’s been a challenging format. It’s a challenging tournament when you have six teams and just one or two results don’t go your way, as we’ve seen, with some of the other teams. And, I think with us as well I think one or two results could have gone the other way. We could have won some reserve, won some games as well, so, Yeah, this is a very challenging format and to be able to get through and get to the top four. Obviously, it’s nice and we are happy about it, but obviously, we know that, hopefully, we’ve got a couple of more good days in us as we go ahead," Dravid added.

