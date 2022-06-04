Suryakumar Yadav Flaunts His New 'Evil Eye' Tattoo - See Pic

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is one of the prolific batters, who is known for his skyrocketing shots, and also his love for iconic Bollywood movies. If there is any other thing, Suryakumar is obsessed with , it is tattoos. It won’t be wrong to say that cricketers and tattoos go hand in hand.

From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Indian cricketers flaunt some of the most unique and meaningful tattoos. Well, looks like Suryakumar wasn’t satisfied with his tattoo collection, so he got inked again. The 31-year-old shared his latest tattoo - which is an evil eye - with fans, and we think it is just stunning. The cricketer got the tattoo on his right hand.

In one of the snaps, the Mumbai Indians batter placed his palm on his face, flaunting the new art, while in the other he posed with the artist.

Fans have to wait a little longer to witness Suryakumar Yadav smashing the ball out of the park again. Following a forearm injury, he hasn’t been picked either in Team India’s squad for the upcoming T20I home series against South Africa nor in the squad for the one-off England Test game.

During the league matches of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar picked up the forearm injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6.

Even though he played only 8 games for the Mumbai franchise, this year, his swashbuckling knocks made him one of the top performers for the franchise. With a batting average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 145.67, Suryakumar scored 303 runs in the eight games. Unfortunately, his contribution went in vain as Mumbai Indians lost their first eight matches, which led to their outster from the IPL. Of the 14 matches, Mumbai Indians registered wins in just 4 matches, which is so far their most disappointing performance in an IPL season.

