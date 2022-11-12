Suryakumar Yadav Has Become a Totally All-round Batter, India Need More Players Like Him: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar suggested that Suryakumar Yadav is an all-round batter and India need more players like him. The 32-year-old has been in incredible form with the bat as he has already smashed over 1000 runs in T20Is this year so far. Suryakumar set the T20 WC on fire with his 360-degree shot-making as he scored 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 189.68 in the showpiece tournament.

The former India batting coach said that India have to find more multi-dimensional players as pointed out that England have all-rounders right till the end of their line-up.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10," Bangar told Star Sports.

England will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG after inflicting a 10-wicket defeat on India in the semifinal, with skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales making a mockery of India’s bowling, scoring in their 80s.

The former coach felt that Suryakumar’s ability to play shots all around the park would inspire more cricketers and India will see more players with such attributes soon.

“Players who can target both sides of the wickets with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep and find unconventional pockets, I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration, and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead," added Bangar.

The 50-year-old added Suryakumar has turned into an “all-round batter" and praised him for performing under pressure in foreign conditions.

“He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased."

“The special thing is that in pressure situations, whether it is Australian or English conditions, which are considered the most difficult for batting, he has gone there and on his first tour itself, he has left his impact," he added.

