Suryakumar Yadav Issues Clarification Over His Tweet Praising Riyan Parag’s ‘Attitude'

Across the 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have seen cricketers celebrating their half-century, century, or wicket in various creative ways. But some of the celebrations have received flack from cricket fans. While the majority of cricketers, in the ongoing season, left us in splits with their on-field antics, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has polarised the fans. He has been a burning topic of social media debates, mainly due to his celebrations and on-field antics.

During the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Parag was once again caught in the whirlwind. This time around, Mumbai Indians batter, Suryakumar Yadav also commented on Parag’s “attitude." “Amazing attitude on the field, Riyan Parag," Suryakumar tweeted on May 24. His comment attracted contrasting reactions from fans. Netizens urged Suryakumar to delete the tweet and not support Parag for “showing aggression to senior players."

Considering the flack he received on the microblogging site, the very next day, on May 25, Suryakumar clarified that his previous tweet was for Parag’s fielding and not aggression. Replying to his own tweet, the prolific batter wrote, “For his fielding, last night guys, chill."

Following his clarification, fans opined that Suryakumar had indirectly trolled Parag. His second tweet also attracted a bunch of comments, with people still trolling Parag for his on-field antics. “Thanks for clarifying I was wondering how can my idol can take the most bulliest sportsperson’s side," a fan wrote.

Another stated, “nearly 20 years of watching cricket I thought you needed your hands and feet for fielding, never knew one needed to be a loudmouth as well, Parag really taught us something new in the field yesterday."

Take a look at some of the reactions:

For the unversed, Suryakumar’s tweet where he praised Parag’s attitude, had come after the RR all-rounder made quick ground while at long-on to stop a boundary. He slid and deflected the ball, and immediately after it, he was seen expressing his displeasure at teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who was standing at deep mid-wicket but was a bit late in backing up.

Meanwhile, Parag will be next seen in action today, as his team Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022.

