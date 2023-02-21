Suryakumar Yadav Offers Prayers At Tirupati’s Tirumala Temple

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and his family visited Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. During the trip, Surya, accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty, offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. A special arrangement was made to welcome the cricketer’s family. The temple authority felicitated Surya with a silk scarf. The 32-year-old cricketer and his family members spend some time inside the temple premises and sought blessings from Srivari. Surya dropped a few glimpses of the day out on his Twitter account.

The tweet features moments of Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha. In the first photograph, Surya can be spotted smilingly posing with Devisha, while in the other one, the pair was captured making their way inside the Tirumala temple. A lot of fans gathered outside the temple to have a look at their favourite cricketer.

Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a mixed spell in his cricketing career. The middle-order batter earned his maiden Test call-up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Though he has already demonstrated his exceptional skill and batting technique in limited-over cricket, Surya failed to match the performance in the longest format.

Surya received his maiden Test cap from India legend Ravi Shastri ahead of the Nagpur Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs. However, Surya looked quite pale on the victorious occasion. Coming to bat at No 6, he managed to survive just 20 balls. He was struggling to find the flow before Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon sent him off to the pavilion.

Surya could score only 8 runs in his debut Test. Following his poor show in the first game, Surya was dropped from the playing eleven of the Delhi Test. Shreyas Iyer who was recovering from a back injury replaced him in the squad.

While Surya’s future in the Test squad remains uncertain, Team India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to continue its dominance when they head to the third Test in Indore, beginning on March 1.

