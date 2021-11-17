India vs New Zealand: I Put a Lot of Pressure on Myself in the Nets, Says Suryakumar Yadav

It was a near-perfect start for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as they began their new innings in India cricket as India beat New Zealand by five wickets in Jaipur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma sent New Zealand to bat first, and fantastic fifties by Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) powered them to 164-6 in 20 overs.

In reply, India got off to a blistering start as Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul smashed Blackcaps bowlers all over the park. KL departed for 15 as Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit in the middle.

Advertisement

>Highlights: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

The duo added 59 runs for the second wicket, with Rohit taking the aggressor’s role. However, that didn’t stop Suryakumar Yadav from flexing his muscles. Rohit scored 36-ball 48, and Suryakumar Yadav hit 62 off 40 balls.

“I’ve been doing nothing different, I try to bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the game. I put a lot of pressure on myself in the nets, if I get out I go into the dressing room and think what better I could have done," Surya said after the match.

Suryakumar Yadav’s innings consisted of six fours and three sixes.

“The ball was coming on nicely with the dew coming in and later on it became really slow but in the end happy to be on the winning side," he added.

After Rohit Sharma’s departure, Rishabh Pant and Surya stitched a crucial partnership of 35 runs where they tactfully played the New Zealand bowlers who had made a comeback into the game.

>ALSO READ: T20 WC Disappointment Gives Way to Rohit-Dravid Era

Trent Boult dismissed the Mumbai-batter, but the New Zealander had earlier dropped SKY on 57 while fielding at fine leg. The 31-year-old Indian batter found a sunny side to it; he said it was the perfect gift for his wife on her birthday. “About Trent, It’s my wife’s birthday also and it’s a perfect gift from him."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here