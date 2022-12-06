Suryakumar Yadav Set to Play Mumbai's Second Ranji Trophy Game Against Hyderabad

India batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and will be available for the second match against Hyderabad, according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo. The in-form batter is perhaps one of the only Indian cricketers to be playing T20 cricket in the build-up to 2022 T20 World Cup and had recently posted how he has been out of home for two months strait. He was eventually rested for the ODI series against Bangladesh even as the seniors returned.

Now, he will be available for the Mumbai’s all-important Ranji Trophy campaign which begins under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

But the batter has not been able to copy his T20I success in ODIs. He has scored only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt.

Notably, Suryakumar has a fantastic first-class cricket record. In 77 matches and 129 innings, he has scored 5,326 runs at an average of 44.01. He has scored 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with the best individual score of 200.

Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tushar Deshpande are some other names in the squad of 17 for their side’s opener against Andhra Pradesh. Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz’s brother, who was selected for knockouts last season, has also been picked.

Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni and all-rounder Shivam Dube have not recovered from the injuries that they sustained during Vijay Hazare Trophy, hence they have not been selected. Deshpande will be the leader of the pace attack, with Mohit Awasthi and left-armer Royston Dias giving him company.

The match between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will kickstart the 2022-23 season of the prestigious tournament from December 13 onwards.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.

