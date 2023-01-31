Team India players including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill went out to watch the Bollywood movie Pathaan ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The three-match T20I series is currently tied at 1-1 with New Zealand winning the first match, while the hosts bounced back in Lucknow to level it.

Suryakumar and Shubman were accompanied by Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi and Kuldeep Yadav as they watched the Bollywood blockbuster at the Newfangled Miniplex on Sarkhej Road in Ahmedabad.

Pathaan, starring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is breaking box-office records with each passing day. The movie has already collected Rs 300 crore approx in India. Pathaan marked the comeback of Shah Rukh on the big screen in a full-fledged role after around 4 years.

In the second T20I, Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 26 as India edged out New Zealand by six wickets in a low-scoring thriller to level the series 1-1.

India restricted New Zealand, who won the opener of the three-match series, to 99-8 with Yuzvendra Chahal leading the spin charge on a slow and turning pitch in Lucknow.

India then lost regular wickets as the Kiwi bowlers took it into the final over but Suryakumar, along with Hardik Pandya, anchored the tricky run chase to achieve the target with one ball to spare.

The Indian team’s top order hasn’t lived up to the expectations as Ishan, Shubman and Rahul failed to score big in the first two T20Is which put added pressure on the middle-order to get the job done.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be expecting more from their middle order in the series finale on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. Sensing an opportunity to win a rare series in India. the Blackcaps will be highly motivated for the challenge.

Teams

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

