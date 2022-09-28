Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan with Most T20I Runs in a Calendar Year

Indian star batter Suryakumar Yadav has broken Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most T20I runs in a calendar year for the Indian cricket team during the first T20I of the three match series against South Africa on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Before the start of the match, Yadav needed only eight more runs to break Dhawan’s T20I record. However, the 32-year-old batter achieved the milestone with a stylish six off pacer Anrich Nortje.

He made an unbeaten 50 off 33 balls including five fours and three sixes. At a pitch, where other batters of both Indian and South African side were struggling to score a few runs, he was smashing the ball to the stadium.

Chasing 106 runs, India didn’t start off well as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went on a duck and the Virat Kohli also managed only three off nine balls. In the power-play, India made only 17/1, their lowest score in the six overs phase. However, Yadav slammed back-to-back sixes - a top-edge on pull that went over third man and a flick which went over backward square leg.

Teaming up with Yadav, KL Rahul (51 not out) also opened up his hands and played more responsibly.

While talking about Yadav, he made his international debut in 2021 following a few very good Indian Premier League seasons. He is one of the finest T20I batters and is fondly known as India’s Mr. 360 because of his tendency to hit variety of shots. He is phenomenal with his wrist work, ability to hit the ball all over the field and especially find gaps.

Currently, SKY is the highest run-scorer in 2022 in the T20I format. He has played 21 matches and has scored 732 runs at an aggregate of 40.66 while scoring a century and four half-centuries. On the other side, Dhawan had held this record until now by scoring 689 runs in 2018.

SKY is in a terrific form and it will be seen as to how he continues it in upcoming matches and how this form will help India going to the showdown event in Australia. Batting at number 4, Yadav has shown quality performance but he often mentions that he is comfortable at any number.

Brief Scores from Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: South Africa 106/8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Deepak Chahar 2/24) lost to India 110/2 in 16.4 overs (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1/16, Anrich Nortje 1/32) by eight wickets

