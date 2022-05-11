Suryakumar Yadav to Remain Out of Action for 4 Weeks After Sustaining Injury in IPL 2022 - Report

India batter Suryakumar Yadav will likely be out of cricketing action for the next four weeks after getting ruled out from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. One of the crucial cogs in the Mumbai Indians (MI) arsenal, the right-hand batter will miss the remainder of the season after getting hit on his left arm while taking a single during a match against Gujarat Titans on May 6.

Due to the injury, Suryakumar couldn’t feature in MI’s fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. He woke up with a swollen arm, which eventually ruled him out from the rest of the ongoing IPL season.

The franchise released an official statement on May 9 that read, “Suryakumar has sustained a muscle strain on his left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team."

According to sources in the BCCI, Suryakumar, who amassed 309 runs for Mumbai from 8 games which included three half-tons, will be out of action for at least four weeks, a Cricbuzz report said.

It has been learnt that the stylish batter has not proceeded to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the detection of his injury and will undergo scans on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The South Africa series is being seen as crucial to India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia and Suryakumar may be conditionally picked, subject to attaining full fitness. However, a lot will depend on when the selection committee meeting takes place. As of now, there is no information on the date of the meeting.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are having a horrendous run at the IPL 2022. They became the first side to be from the playoff contention. Rohit Sharma & Co had a terrible start to their campaign, losing 8 games on the trot. They returned to winning ways and won their next two games against Rajasthan Royal and Gujarat Titans respectively.

They failed to carry the momentum forward against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last encounter Monday and succumbed to a 52-run defeat. With 2 wins from 11 matches, the five-time champions are reeling at the bottom of the table with four points.

