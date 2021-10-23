Suryakumar Yadav Will be India’s Game-Changer in T20 World Cup 2021, Says Wasim Akram

Over the last few years, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in the limelight for his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yadav has been consistently scoring big runs in the IPL and has been one of the vital cogs of the Mumbai Indians’ wagon. His consistency with the bat paved his path to the Indian team. Impressed with his performance, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has pinned hopes on the batter to perform well in the T20 World Cup 2021. Akram stated that Suryakumar could potentially be India’s game-changer in the mega event.

The former pacer also highlighted the variety of shots that the Indian batter has under his sleeves. He asserted that Suryakumar plays safe shots and he should continue to do so. In his interview with Aaj Tak, Akram opined that the batter will change the complexion after the six (Powerplay) overs.

He also talked about how Suryakumar has improved from 2021-2014 to now. “What a terrific player he (Surya) has become," Akram said.

There has also been a lot of comparisons between India skipper Virat Kohli and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam. According to Akram, Kohli is one of the greats in the world, while Azam is on his way to achieving several milestones. He talked about the Pakistan skipper’s performances and stated that he will eventually touch heights in the coming years.

“Virat is Virat, one of the greats in the world. Babar has just started captaincy but again is a very good player to watch. He is consistent across formats, T20 or ODIs," Akram said.

India and Pakistan will kick start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24, as they will lock horns in one of the most awaited games. As per the record, the Men in Blue has a dominating record against the latter in ICC marquee events.

