Suryakumar Yadav’s Insta Post Shows His Yearning For Red-Ball Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav has made his name as a prolific T20I batter for the Indian squad and has earned a reputation for being a 360-degree batter. He is firmly seated at the top of the ICC rankings for batters in the T20I format. Suryakumar Yadav shared a picture of a red cricket ball on Instagram with a caption in red that reads “Hello friend". The 32-year-old is part of the Test squad that will take on Australia in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav put up a decent display in the recently concluded T20I series at home against New Zealand. The Mumbai Indians star won the Player of the Match award in the second game of the series, playing the role of an anchor. His 26 runs from 31 balls was the highest score of the night, on a pitch where the batters struggled to make an impact.

Suryakumar Yadav has become a pivotal part of the T20 set-up of late and would be hoping to translate that form into red-ball cricket. The Indian side will take on the Australians at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, in the first Test of the series on February 9.

Despite his exploits in the T20 format, the Test format can be a whole different ball game and Surya is yet to make his Test debut for India. He has also failed to replicate his T20 form in the ODI format for the Indian side, scoring just 433 runs in 20 matches at an average of 28.87.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik, who will don the role of a commentator in the India-Australia series, said that Suryakumar Yadav could play an important role in the Test side.

“In case Shreyas Iyer is not fit, there is going to be a toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. I personally feel we should play Suryakumar because he is a great player of spin and we are going to play on some interesting wickets that are going to support spin," Karthik said.

Seasoned veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand make their way back into the squad that will face the Aussies. In an interesting turn of events, the Australian side will skip the practice match in favour of a four-day preparatory camp at Alur before travelling to Nagpur.

