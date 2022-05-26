SUS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Sussex and Glamorgan: Glamorgan will be aiming to start their stint in the Vitality T20 Blast 200 with a victory as they will play against Sussex in their opening game. Glamorgan weren’t at their best in the last season.

The team suffered a lean patch as they won only three of their 14 league games. Glamorgan batters posted 150+ runs on the scoreboard in almost all the games. The bowlers were the main culprit as they failed to get their line and length correct in many games. With just eight points, the team was the wooden-spooner in the South Group.

Sussex, on the other hand, were good in the group games. They finished in third place with six wins, three losses, and five abandoned games. The team continued its exploits in the quarter-final as well. They defeated Yorkshire by five wickets to proceed further in the league. However, they were ruled out after losing the semi-final against Kent by 21 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Glamorgan, here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs GLA Telecast

Sussex vs Glamorgan game will not be telecast in India.

SUS vs GLA Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUS vs GLA Match Details

SUS vs GLA match will be played at the Country Ground in Hove at 11:30 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

SUS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Harrison Ward

Vice-Captain - James Harris

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Cullen

Batters: Tom Clark, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: James Harris, James Coles, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Callum Taylor, Michael Hogan, George Garton

SUS vs GLA Probable XIs:

Sussex: Will Beer, Tom Alsop, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Ravi Bopara, Jack Carson, Steven Finn

Glamorgan: James Harris, Callum Taylor, Joe Cooke, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, Michael Hogan, Ruaidhri Smith, Tom Cullen

