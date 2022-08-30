SUS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English One-Day Cup 2022 match between Sussex and Lancashire: The first semi-final of the English One-Day 2022 will be conducted between Sussex and Lancashire in Hove on Tuesday. Sussex earned direct qualification to the semi-final as they finished at the top of the Group A points table.

With six victories and two losses, the team managed to collect 12 points. Sussex will have the momentum on their side as they are currently on a four-match winning streak. The team scored a massive win against Middlesex in their last league match by 157 runs. The skipper Cheteshwar Pujara will be the player to watch out for. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 614 runs in eight games.

Speaking of Lancashire, they defeated Nottinghamshire in the quarter-final by three wickets to book a berth in the semi-final. Steven Croft was the star performer for the team, with a knock of 115 runs off 105 balls. In the league round, they finished second in the Group B table with five wins and two losses from eight games.

Ahead of the match between Sussex and Lancashire, here is everything you need to know:

SUS vs LAN Telecast

Sussex vs Lancashire game will not be telecast in India

SUS vs LAN Live Streaming

The English One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUS vs LAN Match Details

SUS vs LAN match will be played at County Ground in Hove at 3:30 PM IST on August 30, Tuesday.

SUS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Luke Wells

Vice-Captain - James Coles

Suggested Playing XI for SUS vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Oliver Carter, George Lavelle

Batters: Steven Croft, Cheteshwar Pujara, Alistair Orr

All-rounders: Luke Wells, James Coles, George Balderson

Bowlers: Liam Hurt, Aristides Karvelas, Danny Lamb

SUS vs LAN Probable XIs:

Sussex: Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Alistair Orr, Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Aristides Karvelas, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter (wk)

Lancashire: Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Jack Blatherwick, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk)

