Despite a snub from IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan was resigned by Sussex Sharks for the English T20 Blast. Rashid remains a key player in the side with his spin and explosive batting lower down the order. Khan has already featured for the Sussex side in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The new season begins on 25th May 2022 with the summit clash taking place on July 16th 2022. The 23-year-old Khan will miss the initial few matches of the T20 Blast as he will be offering his services in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Rash is an outstanding person and his positive effect on our environment was so obvious last summer. The immediate care and mentoring he showed Archie showed the real class of the person," said Kirtley as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“He’s the best in the business and we are truly lucky to have him. It is great to know we have developed a long-standing relationship with the best T20 spinner in the world – not to forget his dynamic batting which we witnessed against Yorkshire in last year’s quarter-final," concluded James Kirtley.

Rashid was earlier left out as SRH management wanted to retain him as the second player among the four ahead of the mega auction. However, the Afghan spinner wasn’t happy and chose to take his chances. Now his fans will have a close look at him when he enters the mega auction 2022 where a number of teams will be looking to acquire his services as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was on Friday appointed as the head coach of the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise, which will make its debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Flower was working with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for the past two seasons. KL Rahul, who was Punjab’s skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

