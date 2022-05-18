SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Southern Vipers and Lightning: In the Group B fixture of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Southern Vipers will go one-on-one against Lightning. The two teams will play against each other at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on May 18, Wednesday from 11:00 PM IST.

Southern Vipers and Lightning started the tournament in a contrasting manner. Lightning lost their first match to Northern Diamonds and are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. Lightning’s opening pair of Tammy Beaumont and Marrie Kelly was brilliant in the first game as they scored 59 and 46 runs, respectively. However, there was a collapse of the middle-order and the team fell 39-run short while chasing 178 runs.

Southern Vipers on the other hand, are at the top of the Group B points tally following their eight-wicket victory over Thunder. SV bowlers won the game for the team as Thunders scored only 102 runs in their 20 overs. The team chased the easy total within 13.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Southern Vipers and Lightning, here is everything you need to know:

SV vs LIG Telecast

Southern Vipers vs Lightning game will not be telecast in India

SV vs LIG Live Streaming

The SV vs LIG fixture will be streamed live on the Southern Vipers and Lightning’s youtube channel.

SV vs LIG Match Details

Southern Vipers and Lightning will play against each other at the Rose Bowl in Southampton at 11:00 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Katheryn Bryce

Vice-Captain - Georgia Elwiss

Suggested Playing XI for SV vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marrie Kelly, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Katheryn Bryce, Charlie Dean, Teresa Graves

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp

SV vs LIG Probable XIs:

Southern Vipers: Georgia Elwiss, Alice Monaghan, Georgia Adams (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Kemp

Lightning: Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon

