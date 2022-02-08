>SVH vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Svanholm and Austrian Cricket Tigers: Svanholm will lock horns with Austrian Cricket Tigers in their next match of the European Cricket League, 2022, on Tuesday at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, from 5:30 pm IST onwards.

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their European Cricket League campaigns, as Svanholm faced an eight-wicket loss defeat against Tunbridge Wells. They managed to score just 69 runs in the first inning and Tunbridge Wells chased down the total in the sixth over. Svanholm lacked focus y and now will be looking forward to registering their first win of this season.

The Tigers started this tournament with back-to-back victories in their opening two games. Their previous win came against Dreux by 9 wickets and they will aiming to make it three in a row with a win here.

>Ahead of the match between Svanholm and Austrian Cricket Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>SVH vs ACT Telecast

SVH vs ACT match will not be telecast in India.

>SVH vs ACT Live Streaming

The Svanholm vs Austrian Cricket Tigers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SVH vs ACT Match Details

The Svanholm vs Austrian Cricket Tigers contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 5:30 pm IST, on Tuesday, February 8.

>SVH vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aqib Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Imran Asif

>Suggested Playing XI for SVH vs ACT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Musa Shaheen

Batters: Saud Munir, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousef

All-rounders: Azhar Mehmood, Aqib Iqbal, Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif

Bowlers: Sahel Zadran, Atta Ullah, Tauqir Asif

>SVH vs ACT Probable XIs:

>Svanholm: Musa Shaheen, Saud Munir, Zishan Shah, Hamid Mazhar Shah, Mads Henriksen, Zeshan Khan, Said Alam, Abdullah Mahmood, Atta Ullah, Asad Shah, Toqeer Ahmad

>Austrian Cricket Tigers: Ahsan Yousef, Mirza Ahsan, Imran Asif, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Balwinder Singh, Aqib Iqbal Tauqir Asif, Sahel Zadran, Azhar Mehmood

