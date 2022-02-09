>SVH vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Svanholm and Helsinki Titans: Svanholm (SVH) and Helsinki Tigers (HT) will face off in the 12th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Wednesday, February 9. SVH-team have won just one of three games they’ve played and currently sit fifth in Group A standings. They are coming off an 18-run defeat at the hands of the Austrian Cricket Tigers, their batters failed to provide the expected level of support resulting in a loss.

Similarly, the Helsinki Titans too faced a defeat in their previous encounter losing by 27 runs to Dreux. However, the Titans have given a good account of themselves in all departments of the game will be looking to regain control in this encounter. Musa Shaheen and Co also have won just one of the three games played so far and sit at the third spot in the Group A points table.

The SVH vs HT match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>SVH vs HT Telecast

SVH vs HT match will not be telecast in India.

>SVH vs HT Live Streaming

The Svanholm vs Helsinki Titans game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SVH vs HT Match Details

The Svanholm vs Helsinki Titans contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 3:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, February 9.

>SVH vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abdul Ahad Qureshi

>Vice-captain: Aniketh Pusthay

>Suggested Playing XI for SVH vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Musa Shaheen, Zahidullah Kamal

>Batters: Abbas Butt, Saud Munir, Aniketh Pusthay, Mads Henriksen

>Allrounders: Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Ahad Qureshi

>Bowlers: Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad, Abdul Wahid Qureshi

>SVH vs HT Probable XIs

>Svanholm: Musa Shaheen (WK), Abdul Hashmi, Hamid Shah, Saud Munir, Mads Henriksen, Said Alam, Zeeshan Khan, Abdullah Mahmood, Atta Ullah, Asad Shah, Toqeer Ahmad

>Helsinki Titans: Zahidullah Kamal (WK), Aniketh Pusthay, Abbas Butt, Arun Bhatia, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan, Khalid Mangal, Amrik Bhatia, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Jagmeet Singh, Zahoor Khan

