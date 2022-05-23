SW vs TBA Dream11 Team Prediction: Supernovas vs Trailblazers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 SW vs TBA match, May 23, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 07:30 pm IST

SW vs TBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match 1 between Supernovas vs Trailblazers:

After a gap of two years, the Women’s T20 Challenge is set to be played once again as Supernovas will take on defending champions Trailblazers today in the first match of the current season. The inaugural match of the 2022 edition will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

Apart from Supernovas and Trailblazers, Deepti Sharma-led Velocity will also be a part of the T20 tournament. Velocity will commence their Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 journey against Supernovas.

Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will be well aware of the threats that the two-time champions Supernovas possess. Though, in the final of the last edition, Supernovas had to concede a defeat against Trailblazers.

Previously, in the inaugural edition of the tournament, Supernovas had emerged as the champions. In the next edition, they successfully managed to defend their title. In 2020, they did actually manage to reach the final stage but eventually, they had to suffer a 16-run defeat.

Ahead of the match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers; here is everything you need to know:

SW vs TBA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Supernovas vs Trailblazers match.

SW vs TBA Live Streaming

The match between Supernovas and Trailblazers is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SW vs TBA Match Details

The SW vs TBA match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on Monday, May 23, at 7:30 pm IST.

SW vs TBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for SW vs TBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana, Deandra Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) Possible Starting XI:

Supernovas Predicted Starting Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

