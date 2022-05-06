SWC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Swantons Cricket Club and Eranakulam Cricket Club:
Two Group B teams Swantons Cricket Club and Eranakulam Cricket Club will hope to get off the mark in KCA Club Championship 2022 as they will play their first game against each other on Friday. The match will kickoff at 1:00 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground.
Swantons Cricket Club will be hoping for a better performance this year after a poor run in the last season. The team failed to make an impact in the 2022 edition. Swantons ended up with just one victory from four league matches.
Eranakulam Cricket Club were good in the league stage of the KCA Club Championship 2022. They played a total of eight games and secured victory in five games. The team qualified for the playoffs but were defeated by Prathibha Cricket Club in the first semi-final by three wickets.
Ahead of the match between Swantons Cricket Club and Eranakulam Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:
SWC vs ENC Telecast
Swantons Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.
SWC vs ENC Live Streaming
The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SWC vs ENC Match Details
The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on May 6, Friday.
SWC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Jerin PS
Vice-Captain - Gireesh PG
Suggested Playing XI for SWC vs ENC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen
Batters: Gireesh PG, Arjun Aji, Kiran Sagar Mohan
All-rounders: C Ashwin, Adithya Vinod, KN Harikrishnan
Bowlers: Anand Joseph, Anandhu Sunil, Vishnu P Kumar, Jerin PS
SWC vs ENC Probable XIs:
Swantons Cricket Club: Asif Salam, Mohammed Azharuddeen, I Shahinsha, Kiran Sagar Mohan, N Afrad, Jaseer CN, Gowtham Mohan, Appu Prakash, Vishnu P Kumar, Ribin Varghese, KN Harikrishnan
Eranakulam Cricket Club: C Ashwin, Adithya Vinod, Anand Sagar, Arjun Aji, Gireesh PG, Anuj Jotin, Abhay Jotin, Anandhu Sunil, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Sudhi Anil
