SWE vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: Sweden vs Romania, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for World Cup Europe Qualifier at Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa, 6:30 pm IST

SWE vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s SWE vs ROM ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Sweden vs Romania: Sweden will clash against Romania in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match. The live-action will begin at 6:30 pm IST on Tuesday, July 19.

Sweden are coming into the match after registering an emphatic win against Greece in their last fixture. Batting first, Sweden was off to a flying start as opener Hamid Mahmood smashed the Greece bowling attack in the powerplay. The opener’s strike rate came down as he played cautiously after wickets kept falling at the other end. He scored 69 runs off 58 balls to lead Sweden to a total of 160 runs. The bowlers then wrapped up Greece for just 43 runs and registered a huge 107-run victory.

Romania also put up a strong performance against Serbia in their last match as they won by 31 runs. In a low-scoring match, Simon Ivetic was the top scorer with 27 runs. Romania managed to put up a 134-run target for their opposition. Pacer Taranjeet Singh emerged as the player of the match as he scalped four crucial wickets to help Romania defend a modest total.

Both sides will be going all out to secure a win in the crucial ICC World Cup Europe Qualifier match at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Ahead of the match between Sweden vs Romania; here is everything you need to know:

SWE vs ROM Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Sweden and Romania will not be telecast in India.

SWE vs ROM Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Sweden and Romania will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SWE vs ROM Match Details

The SWE vs ROM match will be played at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 pm IST.

SWE vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zaker Taqawi

Vice-Captain: Mahmood Hamid

Suggested Playing XI for SWE vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wynand Boshoff, Rohit Kumar

Batsmen: Mahmood Hamid, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Arun Chandrasekaran

All-rounders: Zaker Taqawi, Ramesh Satheesan, Ijaz Hussain

Bowlers: Faseeh Choudhary, Shantanu Vashisht, Liam Karlsson

Sweden vs Romania Possible Starting XI:

Sweden Predicted Starting line-up: Mahmood Hamid, Zaker Taqawi, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Azam Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Naser Baluch, Faseeh Choudhary, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand

Romania Predicted Line-up: Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Arun Chandrasekaran, Laurentiu Gherasim, Rohit Kumar (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Shakoor, Ijaz Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht

