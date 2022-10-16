SYD-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy XI For Women's BBL 2022, October 16

SYD-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women: On Sunday, the Sydney Thunder Women will be up against the Perth Scorchers Women in the seventh match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 competition at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

Rachel Haynes’ Sydney Thunder suffered a crushing defeat in their tournament opener against the Hobart Hurricanes. Pacers Chloe Tryon and Samantha Bates performed well and helped in reducing the Hurricanes to a mere total of 125/5. However, the batters let them down and struggled to get going. They were restricted to 106/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

The defending champions Perth Scorchers will play their first match of this season on Sunday. Sophie Devine and her women were outstanding in the previous edition and reigned supreme by lifting the title.

For this season, they have roped in star international players like Maddy Green and Holly Ferling. But they will miss the services of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu who was a mainstay in their title run, last year. They will be expecting to start their campaign with a win on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder Women and the Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

SYD-W vs PS-W Telecast

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

SYD-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SYD-W vs PS-W Match Details

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be played at the Blacktown Oval in Sydney on Sunday, October 16, at 11:30 am IST.

SYD-W vs PS-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for SYD-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tamsin Beaumont

Batters: Beth Mooney, Maddy Green, Rachel Haynes, Anika Learoyd

All-rounders: Sammy Johnson, Marizanne Kapp, Taneale Peschel

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Lauren Smith, Alana King

Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women Possible XIs

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Line-up: Tamsin Beaumont (wk), Rachel Haynes(c), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Johnson, Chloe Tryon, Lea Tahuhu, Tahlia Wilson, Amy Jones, Lauren Smith, B Vakarewa

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted Line-up: Mathilda Carmichael (wk), Maddy Green, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine(c), Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel

