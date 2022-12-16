Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming and ST vs AS Dream 11: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sydney Thunder will cross swords against the Adelaide Strikers in the fifth match of the 2022-23 Big Bash League at the Spotless Stadium on Friday. Sydney Thunder got of to a great start in this edition of the BBL, claiming a one-wicket victory over the Melbourne Stars.

Gurinder Sandhu was awarded the Player of the Match after his bowling spell of 2 for 23 in four overs. He also scored a cameo of 20 runs from 16 balls to help his team get across the finish line.

The Adelaide Strikers also won their first match of the season, albeit in a more convincing manner. Matthew Short made a blistering 84 runs from 53 balls and was superbly assisted by Chris Lynn who managed to get 41 from 34 deliveries. Short received the Player of the match for his efforts as the Striker won by a margin of 51 runs.

Both teams have thus gotten of to a good start and would be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take on each other.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 16, Friday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) be played?

The Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) fixture will be played at the Spotless Stadium, Sydney.

What time will the Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) begin?

The match will begin at 2:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) match?

The Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) match?

The Sydney Thunder (ST) vs Adelaide Strikers (AS) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

ST vs AS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Suggested Playing XI for ST vs AS Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes

Batter: Chris Lynn, David Warner, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Sams, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Possible Starting XI:

Sydney Thunder probable playing XI: Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter J Holt, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Adelaide Strikers probable playing XI: Alex Carey, Harry Nielsen, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Matthew Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

