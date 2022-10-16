Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Women's BBL 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Sydney Thunder Women will be hoping to open their account in the Women’s Big Bash League when they will fight a battle against Perth Scorchers Women on Sunday. Thunder Women are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

They lost their opening game to Hobart Hurricanes Women by 19 runs. The batters failed to put up a good fight as the team scored only 106 runs while chasing 126. No player scored more than 26 runs in the second innings and it was one of the prime reasons behind the loss. The team now needs to focus on the Sunday match to avoid a second consecutive defeat.

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers will be playing their first match on Sunday. They were crowned champions last season after hammering Adelaide Strikers by 12 runs. The team will be hoping to replicate their performance from last year with players like Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Maddy Green.

When will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Sydney Thunder Women (SYD-W) vs the Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) start?

The game will be held on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Sydney Thunder Women (SYD-W) vs Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Sydney Thunder Women (SYD-W) vs Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sydney Thunder Women (SYD-W) vs Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) match?

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sydney Thunder Women (SYD-W) vs Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) match?

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SYD-W vs PS-W Women’s Big Bash League Probable Teams

Sydney Thunder Women probable XI: Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu, Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Tahlia Wilson(w), Samanth Bates, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachael Haynes(c), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Perth Scorchers Women probable playing XI: Sophie Devine, Holly Ferling, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Charis Bekker, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Mathilda Carmichael, Maddy Green, Chloe Pipar

