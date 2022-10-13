Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

URL

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming of Women's Big Bash League Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Women's Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming

Two-time Women’s Big Bash League winners Sydney Thunder will start their campaign this season with a match against Hobart Hurricanes on Friday. The match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder will be determined to forget their poor performance last time and start the 2022-23 season on a promising note. Sydney Thunder finished their Women’s Big Bash League campaign at the seventh spot last season. Their batting will heavily depend on England’s Tammy Beaumont.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, also failed to qualify for the last-four stage in the 2021-22 season.

Earlier, in the inaugural match of the season, Brisbane Heat Women had to endure a eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Adelaide Strikers Women.

Ahead of Friday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Women’s Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be played?

The second Women’s Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match?

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women’s Big Bash League match?

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Possible Starting XI:

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (c), Corinne Hall, Amy Jones (wk), Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Belinda Vakarewa, Hannah Darlington, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (c), Rachel Trenaman, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson

