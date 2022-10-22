Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women WBBL live

Sydney Thunder Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the 15th match of the Women’s Big Bash League on October 23. Nicole Faltum-led Melbourne Stars Women are yet to register a single victory against Sydney Thunder Women. Batters have not performed on a consistent basis for Melbourne Stars. In their last match against Perth Scorchers, their openers couldn’t provide a solid start. The opening duo of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Jemimah Rodrigues will have to be at the top of their game if Melbourne Stars are to win on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder Women registered an impressive win in their last match and will pose a huge challenge. Tammy Beaumont scored a scintillating 77 against Perth Scorchers and appears to be in fine form. Moreover, skipper Rachael Haynes is also a dangerous player. Sydney Thunder Women looks like a formidable side and few will bet against them on Sunday. Ahead of the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth.

What time will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will begin at 8:10 am IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ST-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XI:

ST-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

MS-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c), Tess Flintoff, Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

