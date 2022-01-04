Sydney Weather Update, Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22: Weather Forecast for Tomorrow’s AUS vs ENG 4th Test

Cricket fans should gear up for an entertaining contest as Australia will square off against England in the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match. England especially the skipper Joe Root has a lot to prove as a captain. England have received three damaging blows in the series so far as they are lagging behind by 0-3.

Though they have already lost the trophy, England will be aiming to give it their all in the remaining two Test matches to save their pride. The visitors will hope from their star players including the skipper, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and James Anderson to put their best performances in the rest of the series.

Australia, on the other hand, will be pumped up. The team is expected to go all out to thrash England by 5-0. They will be missing the services of middle-order batter Travis Head as he has tested positive for the virus. Usman Khawaja is expected to replace Head in the playing XI.

With both teams aiming for victory in the fourth Test, the cricket fraternity can witness a cracker of a contest.

>Weather report

The weather isn’t clear for the fourth Test of the five-match series between Australia and England. The forecast for day one of the Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground suggests scattered thunderstorms. The chances of rain interrupting the match are as high as 90 percent. The temperature will range from 22 to 26 degrees celsius. The humidity and wind speed will be around 81 percent and 26 km/h respectively.

>Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) probable playing XIs:

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk)

England Predicted Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood

