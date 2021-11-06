Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi Beat Uttar Pradesh by 9 Wickets for Second Straight Win

Delhi produced an all-round clinical show to thrash Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets and notch up their second consecutive win in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Saturday. Invited to bat, Uttar Pradesh could only score a meagre 108 for 8 in their 20 overs with the Delhi pace quartet, led by Deepak Punia (3/15), tormenting them throughout their innings.

Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets apiece while Navdeep Saini got one. For Uttar Pradesh, Madhav Kaushik top-scored with a 37-ball 30 while his fellow opener Abhishek Goswami contributed 21.

Delhi then chased down the target of 109 with 40 balls to spare with opener Anuj Rawat scoring a 32-ball 50. The other opener Dhruv Shorey and one-down Nitish Rana remained not out on 38 and 14 respectively as Delhi reached 109 for 1 in 13.2 overs. On Friday, Delhi had beaten Chandigarh by seven wickets.

In another Group E match at Sultanpur, Manan Vohra’s unbeaten century (106 not out off 64 balls) went in vain as Hyderabad — who rode on half centuries from Hanuma Vihari (57) and Tilak Verma (61 not out) — beat Chandigarh by eight wickets. In the last Group E match of the day, also at Sultanpur, Saurashtra beat Uttarakhand by two runs.

Brief Scores:

Uttar Pradesh 108 for 8 in 20 overs (Madhav Kaushik 30; Deepak Punia 3/15) lost to Delhi 109 for 1 in 13.2 overs (Anuj Rawat 50) by 9 wickets.

Chandigarh: 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 106 not out; Ravi Teja 2/19) lost to Hyderabad (Hanuma Vihari 57, Tilak Verma 61 not out; Arpit Pannu 1/17) by eight wickets.

Saurashtra: 146 for 3 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 62 not out, Sheldon Jackson 47; Agrim Tiwari 2/32) beat Uttarakhand 144 for 5 in 20 overs (Robin Bist 45 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 2/21) by 2 runs.

