Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Dream11, SYL vs FBA Dream11 Latest Update, SYL vs FBA Dream11 Win, SYL vs FBA Dream11 App, SYL vs FBA Dream11 2021, SYL vs FBA Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SYL vs FBA Dream11 Live Streaming

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal:

In the 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers will square off against Fortune Barishal. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 12:00 PM IST on February 04, Friday.

Fortune Barishal are currently the top team in the T20 competition. They have won four from their six league matches to collect eight points. Barishal are on a three-match winning streak as they defeated Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers.

Advertisement

Sylhet Sunrisers, on the other hand, are languishing at the rock-bottom in the points table. They have secured victory in just one of their five league matches. Sunrisers have lost all their last three matches and need to cause a turnaround at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal; here is everything you need to know:

SYL vs FBA Telecast

SYL vs FBA match will not be telecasted in India.

SYL vs FBA Live Streaming

The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SYL vs FBA Match Details

The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 12:00 PM IST on February 04, Friday.

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Mosaddek Hossain

Vice-Captain- Colin Ingram

Suggested Playing XI for SYL vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque

Batters: Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

SYL vs FBA Probable XIs:

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Alauddin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Muktar Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ravi Bopara

Fortune Barishal: Dwayne Bravo, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here