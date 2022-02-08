SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match, February 8, 5:00 pm IST

>SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal: Sylhet Sunrisers will battle it out against Fortune Barishal in the 24th match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. The two teams have experienced completely different journeys in the T20 tournament. Everything is working in the favour of Fortune Barishal and they have succeeded all the expectations in the competition.

Barishal are top of the standings with five victories, one abandoned game, and two losses. The team is currently at the top of the table and they will hope to win their remaining two games to continue their domination. Fortune Barishal defeated Comilla Victorians in their last match by 32 runs as they successfully defended runs.

Sylhet Sunrisers, on the other hand, failed to make a difference in the T20 Championship. Sunrisers have won just one of their seven league matches. The team still has an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they win their remaining three league matches. Sunrisers were beaten by Khulna Tigers in their last game.

>Ahead of the match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal; here is everything you need to know:

>SYL vs FBA Telecast

SYL vs FBA match will not be telecast in India.

>SYL vs FBA Live Streaming

The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SYL vs FBA Match Details

The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal contest will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 5:00 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

>SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain- Ravi Bopara

Suggested Playing XI for SYL vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

>SYL vs FBA Probable XIs:

>Sylhet Sunrisers: Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Muktar Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ravi Bopara, Alauddin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam

>Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dwayne Bravo, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Chris Gayle

