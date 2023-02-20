'Synonym Of Injustice': Fans Slam Selectors as Sanju Samson Ingnored for Australia ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the last two Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the three-match One-day international series against Australia on Sunday. Sanju Samson, who was expected to earn a call-up in the limited-over series was ignored by the selectors once again.

The Kerala batter failed to make it to the unit as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were retained as the wicketkeepers for the bilateral series. Following the squad announcement, fans slammed the selectors for disregarding Samson’s talent and recent form.

Samson donned the Blue jersey last time in the opening T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out only after the first game owing to an unfortunate knee injury. Samson, who has recorded 330 runs in 11 ODIs so far at an impressive batting average of 66 has not appeared in a 50-over game since November 2022.

The absence of Samson in the ODI home series against Australia turned out to be a buzzing topic on the internet. A fan termed the cricketer “the synonym of injustice" and revealed that “Samson is the only cricketer who has never featured in an ICC tournament among players who debuted for India in 2015 or before."

Another fan referred to Sanju Samson’s swashbuckling batting in the first ODI against South Africa in October last year. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a blistering unbeaten knock of 86 runs in 63 deliveries including 9 boundaries and 3 maximums. The fan wrote, “Sanju Samson rarely played after this knock."

A person said, “The Way BCCI always ignore Sanju Samson is an injustice to his ability."

A fan highlighted Samson’s commendable form last year and wrote, “After scoring 284 runs at 71 average and 105 strike-rate in 2022, Sanju Samson has been once again ignored in ODIs."

Check other reactions here:

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will be leading the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of IPL. The team will kickstart their campaign with an opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

