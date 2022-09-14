SZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for South Zone vs North Zone Semifinal, Duleep Trophy 2022, September 15

South Zone will take on North Zone in the intriguing 2nd semifinal of the Duleep Trophy which will start from September 15. On paper, Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone has a clear edge on North Zone. With players like Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Devdutt Padikkal, and Manish Pandey in the side, few will bet against South Zone. Veteran Krishnappa Gowtham makes South Zone even more potent as a side. But South Zone wouldn’t want to get complacent ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Mandeep Singh-led North Zone are no pushovers. Additionally, the likes of Manan Vohra and Yash Dhull will look to prove their mettle in order to impress the national selectors. Player like Siddarth Kaul and Navdeep Saini add variety to North Zone’s bowling attack. Skipper Mandeep Singh will hope that his team puts their best foot forward in the crucial semifinal against South Zone.

Ahead of the semifinal match between South Zone vs North Zone, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hanuma Vihari

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ricky Bhui

Batsmen: Mandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Pulkit Narang

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi

South Zone vs North Zone Possible Starting XI:

South Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Ricky Bhui (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lakshay Garg, Basil Thampi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Cheepurapalli Stephen

North Zone Predicted Line-up: Yash Dhull, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Manan Vohra, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Mishra

