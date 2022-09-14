SZ vs NZ Duleep Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the Duleep Trophy Semifinal match between South Zone and North Zone Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Zone will take on North Zone in the high stakes semi-final match of the Duleep Trophy from September 15. South Zone has prolific batters in their line-up which includes Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal. Moreover, skipper Hanuma Vihari brings tremendous international experience to the table. South Zone will hope that their batters come up with the goods against North Zone. On paper, South Zone look like the favourites, but they wouldn’t want to take anything for granted.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh-led North Zone will look to put their best foot forward in the blockbuster semi-final. The likes of Manan Vohra and Yash Dhull will have to contribute heavily with the bat if North Zone is to have any chance of winning this contest. Siddarth Kaul and Navdeep Saini will also be aiming to produce a great performance to help their side and also get back on the radar of the national selectors.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between South Zone and North Zone, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone begin?

Advertisement

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and North Zone will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

South Zone vs North Zone Possible Starting XI:

South Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Ricky Bhui (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lakshay Garg, Basil Thampi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Cheepurapalli Stephen

North Zone Predicted Line-up: Yash Dhull, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Manan Vohra, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Mishra

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here