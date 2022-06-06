T20 Blast: Carlos Brathwaite, Samit Patel Both Retire Out in Same Match | WATCH

Times are changing. And with these changing times, T20 cricket is also changing. This is what happened during a Natwest T20 Blast game where two batters retired themselves keeping their team’s interest on top. This game was being played between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston where Carlos Brathwaite and his opponent Samit Patel both got retired out in the dying stages of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First Player to Get Retired Out

It was a rain-hit game; therefore, it was reduced to eight overs. After being inserted, Bears scored 98/5 on the board after Chris Benjamin’s quick-fire 17-ball 36, laced with four fours and two sixes. The West Indian came into bat in the fifth over and smashed two fours and one six on his way to a handy 11-ball 17. However, he soon retired at the end of the seventh over with his team’s score at 80/4. Sam Hein replaced him in the middle.

Meanwhile chasing 99, Notts had a bad start, but came back well riding on the stand between Ollie Pope and Alex Hales which was worth 55. When Samit Patel walked in the final over, his team still needed 15. But after he scored only two runs off as many balls, he retired out. Tom Moores smacked a six off Craig Miles, but couldn’t take his team home. The Bears won the match by one run and moved to second in the points table in the North Group.

This is not the first time a batter had retired out in T20 cricket. Ravi Ashwin also resorted to this measure in an IPL match against LSG recently. With teams getting ruthless in the dying stages of the game, fresh legs can be the solution to optimise clean hitting as an exhausted batter might struggle to summon his might.

