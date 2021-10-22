T20 International Match To Be held in Jaipur After 8 Years

The ban imposed by the BCCI on the Rajasthan Cricket Association has now been revoked and as a result, Jaipur will be hosting an international match for the first time after 8 years. After 2013, an international match will be held at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur where India will take on New Zealand on November 17.

This will be the first match for Virat Kohli after he relinquishes captaincy in T20 cricket. Virat Kohli has already announced that he will step aside as the captain of India’s T20 side at the end of the T20 World Cup.

The India-New Zealand T20 series will come as a gift for cricket fans in Jaipur as the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the match on November 17. Following this, Jaipur will also host another match between India and West Indies that is slated to be held in February next year. The second match of this ODI series will be played in Jaipur on February 9 as per the itinerary.

BCCI had earlier suspended the Rajasthan Cricket Association when Lalit Modi became the President of the board for 6 years. Following this, the stadium was not able to host international cricket for 6 years.

RCM President Vaibhav Gehlot said that he had contacted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on several occasions and had consulted Secretary Jay Shah seeking to revoke the ban on international matches in Jaipur.

As per the itinerary, the first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on November 17 and the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will take place on February 9, 2022 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

