'T20 Series Ranchi Se Start Hua...': Suryakumar Yadav Points Out MS Dhoni Connection For His Calm Attitude

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav played a commendable knock of unbeaten 26 off 31 balls to guide India to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. The match-winning innings also helped Team India in drawing level in the three-match T20I series against the Mitchell Santner-led side. Following his crucial knock in the penultimate fixture, Surya indirectly thanked former India skipper MS Dhoni for helping him in emerging as a calm and responsible batter. The Mumbai-born batter, during the post-match press conference, revealed that his stint in domestic cricket also helped him in honing his skills.

“T20 series Ranchi se start hua tha toh calm attitude udhar se hi aaya [The T20 series started in Ranchi so maybe that calm attitude came from there]. But I guess a lot of domestic cricket which I played before making my international debut, has helped me a lot. Because the grind that we have there, we play on challenging tracks and you have to apply yourselves, so whatever I have learned there I have carried it here. Rest whatever I have learned is by watching the senior players and talking to them about how they tackle various difficult situations," Suryakumar Yadav told the reporters after the second T20I in Lucknow.

Suryakumar was of course referring to MS Dhoni’s cool attitude on the field. Ranchi is the former India skipper’s hometown.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently enjoying a sensational run in T20I cricket. Surya claimed the top spot in ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings last year. The 32-year-old has now scripted his career-best ratings in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. Surya currently has 910 rating points to his name in the updated standings. This is also the highest-ever rating in the shortest format of the game by an Indian batter. The blistering middle-order batter achieved this incredible feat after pulling off a fine knock of 34-ball 47 against New Zealand in the opening T20I last week. Surya is now just five rating points behind Dawid Malan’s all-time record tally of 915 points.

In the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav displayed his fine batting skills in a low-scoring thrilling contest against the Kiwis. Batting first, New Zealand could only manage to score a paltry total of 99. The target might not have been a competitive one but the Kiwi bowling unit did a laudable job to stay alive in the contest till the final over. Surya’s unbeaten knock of 26 eventually proved to be the decisive factor as India scored the winning runs with just one ball to spare.

