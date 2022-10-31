T20 WC: It's Important That he Figures Out The Tempo: Gautam Gambhir Critical About Dinesh Karthik's Approach vs SA

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticised wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik after a dismal show with the bat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup match at Perth Stadium on Sunday. Karthik shared a crucial 52-run stand for the sixth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, but his contribution to the partnership wasn’t enough. The wicketkeeper batter scored just 6 runs off 15 balls as he struggled to get going against a quality Proteas bowling attack.

Karthik, who returned to the Indian team after a scintillating show in IPL 2022, has been assigned the finisher’s role in the side as he very rarely got a chance to bat inside the first 10 overs in the past few months.

Gambhir was not impressed with Karthik’s mindset as he stated that the 37-year-old doesn’t have clarity when has a lot of balls to face.

“What is Dinesh Karthik’s problem? If he gets a lot of balls to face, he is not able to figure out the tempo at which he has to bat. If he gets just 10-`12 balls, then there is clarity in his mind. He is then able to take on the bowlers. If there are 7-8 overs remaining, then he doesn’t have clarity over whether he should rotate the strike or block," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Karthik has been preferred over Rishabh Pant in India’s XI in the T20 World Cup so far. Gambhir feels that Karthik has the ability to attack any bowler in the world with his wide range of shots but questioned his temperament about batting in the first 10 overs.

“With the experience that Dinesh Karthik has, it’s important that he figures out the tempo and the time to attack. He can attack any bowler, he has all the shots in the book. He is a finisher too. But there are situations when your team is 5 down in the first 10 overs, then does he have the temperament to bat accordingly and build a partnership, go at run-a-ball and give yourself a chance to attack the bowlers at the death," he added.

In the attempt to play a big shot, Karthik lost his wicket to Wayne Parnell in the 16th over. Gambhir further criticised his knock and said that he struggled while rotating the strike and didn’t play his shots confidently.

“He got out at the wrong time. But even if you had looked at him before that, he didn’t look confident during that knock. He didn’t have any tempo to his batting. Neither did he rotate the strike nor did he play confident shots," he added.

