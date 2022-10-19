T20 WC: 'Lockie Ferguson Has Ability to Break The Game Open' - Tim Southee Opens up on New Zealand's Pace Attack

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee is confident ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand were runners-up last season in the mega ICC event where they suffered a defeat to Australia in the summit clash. Southee, who has been a pivotal part of the NZ set-up in all three formats, feels that his team has covered all the bases in the fast-bowling department to exploit the Australian conditions.

Southee will lead the Kiwi pace attack which is comprised of veteran Trent Boult and quick pacers like Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. The Australian conditions are expected to offer pace and bounce to the fast bowlers.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The veteran pacer feels that Ferguson will be key for New Zealand to succeed in the Australian conditions where his pace might trouble the opposition batters.

“When you look at our bowling attack, it covers most bases (as per Australian conditions). Good spinners, some guys who can swing the ball like. We also got Lockie Ferguson, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the world at the moment. It’s as attack which I can say is very well-balanced. Someone like a Lockie Ferguson has the ability to break the game open and is an exciting prospect to have in the side if not the fastest bowler in the world," said Southee.

The Southee-Boult pair has done wonders for New Zealand in all three formats for the past decade. The duo started their journey together in domestic cricket as Southee opened up on his camaraderie with the left-arm pacer.

Also Read |KL Rahul Plays in Very Authentic Way And is Correct Enough to Rack up the Runs - Kevin Pietersen

“We go back a long way to under-age group cricket. We have played for the same domestic side, U19s, and then through here for the last ten years or so, bowling in all three formats for New Zealand. We know each other pretty well, have a pretty good friendship as well, not only as a cricketer, but as a person, that helps as well. The whole right arm-left arm combination, we compliment each other pretty well. It’s been nice to have someone you know at the other end and get to understand what you are trying to work towards as well," Southee added.

Advertisement

The New Zealand pacer further revealed that getting a wicket after executing the right plan is more satisfying than getting one on an average delivery.

“I think when you take a wicket and worked towards the plan, it’s always pretty satisfying when you get a guy out on a plan you have worked a lot. There are a lot of good deliveries which don’t give you wickets; there are a lot of average deliveries that do get you the wickets. But when you do plan and get the guy out, it’s pretty satisfying," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here