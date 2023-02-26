Harmanpreet Kaur’s run out against Australia in the women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final in Cape Town will go down as one of the unluckiest incidents in the history of the game. Team India was eyeing victory until the captain was in the middle who also scored a 32-ball half-century. However, a million dreams were shattered after Harmanpreet got run out in one of the most bizarre manners.

The Indian captain swept Georgia Wareham between square-leg and deep mid-wicket and looked to get a couple of runs. The first run was comfortably taken but before she could complete the second, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy collected the throw from Beth Mooney and clipped the bails off. Harmanpreet knew she hadn’t made it as she smashed her bat on the ground before the TV footage was analysed.

The replay showed that her bat got stuck on the ground which allowed Healy to catch her short of the crease. Harman’s dismissal was the game-changing moment as Australia bounced back and defeated India by 5 runs, cruising into the finals.

Speaking with ABC Sport, Alyssa Healy explained how the dismissal panned out, revealing that she usually doesn’t take the bails off in such scenarios. However, it was one such incident where she decided to do it and the results were magical.

“It’s kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, well done for taking the bails. And it’s quite an interesting one because I actually don’t take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on," Healy told ABC sport.

“So, it’s annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, I think that’s out. And I think Shooter at point was like. I also think that it’s out," she added.

It was pretty evident that Harman looked a little bit easy while taking the second run. Probably she was saving her energy in order to take India home in the intense chase of 175. Also, she was coming back from an illness and had put up a great fight in the game.

Healy said had the Indian skipper put a little bit of effort in taking that second run, she would have passed the crease safely.

“So, just a bizarre play. Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky. At the end of the day, she cruised back and probably could’ve been passed the crease, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort. So, we’ll take it," Healy added.

Australia will look to defend the title when they lock horns with hosts South Africa on Sunday in the mega finale of the T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town.

