T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Captain Mohammad Nabi Gets Emotional During National Anthem - WATCH

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi could not control his tears when the country’s national anthem was played in Sharjah right before the start of their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday night. Afghanistan played Scotland in their first league match and won the game handsomely by 130 runs. Nabi was appointed the Afghanistan cricket team’s captain for the T20 World Cup after Rashid Khan backed down from the position to focus on his performance.

Cricket remains one of the few bright spots for Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country in August this year. Rashid Khan was named the skipper in July to lead his country for the T20 World Cup, but the spin wizard later claimed that his consent was not obtained before making the announcement.

This is Nabi’s first ICC event as Afghanistan’s captain even though he had led the country in 12 T20Is between 2013 and 2014.

Afghanistan displayed a clinical performance against Scotland on Monday. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a big total of 190 runs after superb knocks by Najibullah Zadran (59), Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46).

Afghanistan’s spin attack led by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan never gave a breathing chance to Scotland as the associate nation was wrapped up for 60 runs within 10.2 overs.

Scotland will next face another associate nation Namibia on Wednesday, while Afghanistan will play neighbour Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile, rejecting to captain his side, Rashid had said in an official statement, “The selection committee and ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media. I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role of captain of the Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It’s always my pride playing for Afghanistan," he had

In June, the 23-year-old told ESPNcricinfo that he is “better off as a player", and that his performance could affect if he were to take the captain’s position.

