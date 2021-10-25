T20 World Cup 2021: Akshay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Preity Zinta & Other Stars Enjoy IND vs PAK Match in Dubai - SEE PICS

Virat Kohli-led Team India on Sunday kick-started their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against bitter-rival Pakistan at Dubai International stadium. India’s World Cup tournament opener was a star-studded affair as several high profiled celebrities including cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended the match. Preity Zinta, Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela were also spotted in the stands during the blockbuster encounter between the neighbouring nations.

And, now the photos of them from the Dubai stadium are getting viral on the internet.

Have a look at their pictures:

Moving on to India vs Pakistan tie:

Put in to bat first, India’s start was not great as they lost both their openers – Rohit Sharma (0 run off 1 ball) and KL Rahul (3 runs off 8 balls) – early in the match. Shaheen Shah Afridi removed both of them from the attack to leave India reeling at 6/2 in 2.1 overs.

Batting at number three, skipper Virat Kohli tried to steady India’s ship along with Suryakumar Yadav. The duo added 25 runs for the third wicket before Suryakumar was removed from the attack by Hasan Ali. Kohli was also eventually removed from the attack in the 19th over by Shaheen after scoring 57 runs off 49 balls. Pant (39 runs off 30 balls), Ravindra Jadeja (13 runs off 13 balls) and Hardik Pandya (11 runs off 8 balls) also made some valuable contributions as India posted 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 152 runs with ease in 17.5 overs with ten wickets to spare.

India will next take on New Zealand on Sunday in the 28th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium.

